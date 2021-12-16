Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hartlepool United News

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Hartlepool United strikers play for now?

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Currently sitting in midtable, Hartlepool United are in a reasonably decent position following their promotion from the National League last term.

They may have endured a rough November with Dave Challinor’s shock departure – but they have managed to get themselves back on track in their last two league matches and this will give them confidence going forward.

Another source of encouragement for the League Two outfit is the fact their goals have been reasonably evenly distributed between numerous first-teamers and this will help to mitigate the effects of injuries and/or suspensions to key strikers.

Staying on the theme of attackers in this quiz, we’re asking you: Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Hartlepool strikers play for now?

Can you score 100%? Give it a go and find out!

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Hartlepool United strikers play for now?

1 of 20

Luke James?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Hartlepool United strikers play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: