Quiz: What club do these 20-ex Charlton Athletic strikers play for now?

Charlton Athletic have managed to improve significantly enough under the caretaker reign of Johnnie Jackson to now be in a position where they can even look at an outside push for the top-six.

The Addicks have risen up to 11th place in the League One table over the last few weeks and they are now eight points adrift of the play-off places.

That is still a sizeable points gap for them to make up during the rest of the campaign, but if Jackson continued to pick up points at the rate that he has been doing then there would be a chance that they could make it into the play-offs.

Over the festive period, Charlton face tough tests against the likes of Plymouth Argyle, AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham, if they can come away from those matches on a winning run then they should have closed the gap even further to the top six.

While we wait to see what happens with the Addicks’ form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz on 20-ex Charlton strikers to see if you can name what club they are playing for now. Can you get 100%!

