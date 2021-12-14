Cardiff City have had some great forwards over the years but where have the strikers that used to play for the club ended up since leaving the Bluebirds?

That is the theme of this latest quiz on the men from the Welsh capital as we take a look at where their former forwards have moved on to.

There are 20 questions to attempt, have a go at the quiz now and see how you get on… Make sure to share your scores on social media!

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Cardiff City strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Robert Glatzel Hamburg Dortmund Mainz Bayern