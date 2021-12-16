Bristol City are currently plying their trade in the second tier, desperate to try and climb towards the Premier League and promotion.

The Robins this year though have so far struggled to get much momentum or push towards the top six places and the side will be desperate to try and kick on in the second half of the campaign – even if that means spending some money in the winter window.

The side have seen a number of top-level Championship strikers step onto the field for the club over the course of the last few years and a number of them are still either playing in the top flight, in the EFL or have even travelled abroad to get some gametime.

If you think you know Bristol City then and the strikers that have played for the club, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the Robins and their attacking players.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Bristol City strikers play for now?

1 of 20 1) Famara Diedhiou Alanyaspor Galatasaray Fenerbache Qarabag