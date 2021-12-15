Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

Published

40 mins ago

on

Troy Deeney proved his quality as a finisher on the weekend, racing through to score the opener in Birmingham City’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City. 

Lee Bowyer does have some interesting options available to him up top, including both Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz, but they pale in comparison to some of the Blues’ former goalscorers.

With that in mind, we’re asking what club do these 20 ex-Birmingham City strikers play for now? Send in your scores on social media!

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Birmingham City strikers play for now?

1 of 20

1. Cameron Jerome


