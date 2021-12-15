Quiz: What club did Wigan Athletic sign each of these 29 players from?

Wigan are on the march again and are determined to secure passage back into the Championship with Leam Richardson this campaign.

The Latics were once a mainstay in the Premier League, only to sink like a stone and after a battle against administration, it looked like the club could even end up as low down as League Two.

However, their current manager and new owners managed to steady the ship and have taken them from the brink of relegation to the fourth tier and back up to a potential spot in the Championship if they can maintain their good form for the remainder of the current campaign. If they can do so, then who knows how they could fare in the second tier – and they could even dream of the Premier League once again.

If you think you know Wigan then and the various players they have accumulated over the last few seasons – as well as where they were signed from – then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the DW Stadium side.

