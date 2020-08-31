Quiz: What club did Wigan Athletic sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Wigan have endured a very turbulent summer on and off the field which has seen the Latics suffer relegation back down to League One and also lose Paul Cook and a number of key players.

The Latics will need to make sure that they sort of the situation with the club off the field in terms of the ownership, and then the season itself is likely going to be a really challenging one for Wigan who will be hoping to try and at least stabilise themselves in the English third tier.

Before Wigan can even begin to start adding to their squad they will need to ensure that they are able have owners in place who can take the club forwards, and until that happens everything else around the club will be unknown heading into the campaign.

While we wait to see what Wigan do in the market before the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s loan signings from previous seasons to see if you can remember where these 14 players arrived from. Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

1 of 14 Who did Wigan sign Ryan Shotton on loan from in 2013? Stoke City Birmingham City West Brom Wolves