Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: What club did West Brom sign these 23 foreign players from?

Published

32 mins ago

on

We’ve reached the Championship‘s World Cup break, which means among other things that the January transfer window is not far away. 

West Bromwich Albion are expected to be fairly busy as they look to back new head coach Carlos Corberan, who has already begun to turn fortunes around.

They’ve been big spenders in the past and what we’re asking today is: What club did West Brom sign these 23 foreign players from?

Let us know how you get on by sharing your scores on social media!

Quiz: What club did West Brom sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23

1. Daryl Dike


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What club did West Brom sign these 23 foreign players from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: