Quiz: What club did Watford sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Vladimir Ivic will be keen to strengthen his Watford squad even further ahead of the Hornets’ 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Jeremy Ngakia has already arrived at Vicarage Road on a free transfer following his departure from West Ham United, and the club could also be set to make the most out of their links with Udinese.

Stipe Perica and Francisco Sierralta are reportedly close to joining the club on loan from the Italian side, and on the topic of loan players, we have assembled a simple quiz.

Which club did Watford sign each of these 14 players on loan from? Have a go, and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 14 Matej Vydra joined on loan from which club? Udinese Parma Lazio Bologna