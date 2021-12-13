Swindon Town have been able to call upon some classy operators in recent times who have gone on to feature at the highest level after leaving the County Ground.

The likes of Matt Ritchie, Jack Stephens and Steven Alzate all enjoyed spells with the Robins before playing in the Premier League for their respective sides.

Currently seventh in the League Two standings, it will be intriguing to see whether Swindon decide to engage in any transfer business next month as they aim to launch a push for promotion in 2022.

Here, in our latest Robins quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you who the club signed these 29 players from.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: What club did Swindon Town sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Who did Swindon Town sign Tyreece Simpson from on loan in the summer window? Ipswich Town Nottingham Forest Norwich City Chelsea