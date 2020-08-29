Quiz: What club did Swindon Town sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Swindon Town will be hoping they can build on a hugely impressive league campaign last term when they return to action in September.

The Robins are now playing their football in League One, after winning promotion from League Two in the 2019/20 season.

They were crowned champions of the fourth-tier after the majority of clubs agreed to conclude final league positions on a PPG (points per game) basis.

It means that they’re preparing for life back in League One, and will fancy their chances of surprising some teams.

But do you know which club Swindon Town signed these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Which club did Swindon Town sign Matt Smith on loan from? Liverpool Chelsea Arsenal West Ham United