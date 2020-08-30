QUIZ: What club did Swansea City sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Swansea City are preparing for the start of the season and they will be aiming to build on their top-six finish last term, as they look to recover from the disappointment of losing to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals.

Steve Cooper proved last season that, despite losing key players the summer before, he was able to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion in the Championship, and he will have to do the same thing again having lost some important loan players from last term.

It will be important that Swansea make one or two smart additions in the transfer window before it closes, and that could make the difference in determining whether they can once again finish inside the top-six, or whether they will just miss out.

Whilst we wait to see what Swansea do in the market before the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s loan signings from previous seasons to see if you can remember where these 14 players arrived from.

