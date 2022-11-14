Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: What club did Stoke City sign these 23 foreign players from?

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Heading into the international break, Stoke City sit in 17th position but are a mere six points from the Championship play-off positions. 

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the season plays out for Alex Neil and his team, here, we have devised a 23 question quiz that will test your knowledge of where the Potters signed a selection of foreign players from. 

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Stoke City quiz? 

Quiz: What club did Stoke City sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23

Erik Pieters?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: What club did Stoke City sign these 23 foreign players from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: