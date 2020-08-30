QUIZ: What club did Stoke City sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Stoke City are preparing for what will be their first full season under Michael O’Neill, and he will be aiming to show that the Potters have made some real progression since he took over last term.

This will be the Potters’ third season back in the Championship and the previous two have seen them finish in the bottom-half of the table, and there will be pressure on them to show that they can mount a play-off challenge this time around.

Stoke have made some smart additions in the transfer window already and have added some quality and experience to their squad, and the Potters will be hoping tha they can do more in the transfer market before the start of the campaign as they look to get off to a strong start to the season.

Whilst we wait to see what Stoke do in the market before the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the Potters’ loan signings from previous seasons to see if you can remember where these 14 players arrived from.

Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

