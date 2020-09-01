Quiz: What club did Sheffield Wednesday sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Sheffield Wednesday have had a number of good loan players throughout their time as a club, and more so in recent years.

It’s now a big part of transfer business for Championship and lower league sides, and the Owls have used loans to try and get new additions into the squad throughout the past few years.

If you think you know everything about the Owls’ past loan signings then have a go at this quiz below!

Make sure you share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on….

1 of 14 What club was Izzy Brown loaned from? Chelsea Arsenal Tottenham Man United