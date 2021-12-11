Quiz: What club did Sheffield United sign each of these 29 players from?

Sheffield United have endured a turbulent campaign so far this season but they appear to be heading back in the right direction following Paul Heckingbottom’s appointment.

The former Barnsley and Leeds United manager has managed to get his side playing closer to the style of play that brought them success under Chris Wilder and that is helping to improve results.

The Blades will need to continue to make improvements though if they are to continue to climb the table and get closer towards where they should be this season.

The festive period will see Sheffield United face a lot of major tests in the Championship and it could go a long way to getting them closer to the play-off places come the end of the campaign.

That means that they need to continue to play the way that they have been doing in the last few games under Heckingbottom.

While we wait to see what Sheffield United’s form is like over the next few weeks we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 19 players that have been signed by the Blades. But can you name what club they arrived from?

1 of 29 What club did Sheffield United sign Jamie Ward from? Chesterfield Scunthorpe United Derby County Huddersfield Town