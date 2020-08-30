QUIZ: What club did Rotherham United sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Rotherham are gearing up for the start of their first season back in the Championship, with Paul Warne’s side aiming to ensure they manage to survive next term.

The Millers have already made some decent acquisitions in the transfer market and have strengthened in some key areas, and that will give them a real chance of getting off to a strong start to the campaign and trying to keep themselves clear of any relegation trouble.

Rotherham’s first game will see them head to newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers, which will be an important first match for the Millers, and if they can make one or two more smart additions they will have a chance of stabilising themselves in the Championship.

Whilst we wait to see what Rotherham do in the market before the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the Millers’ loan signings from previous seasons to see if you can remember where these 14 players arrived from.

Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

1 of 14 Who did Rotherham sign Tom Eaves on loan from in 2013? Gillingham Luton Town Bolton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers