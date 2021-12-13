Reading have had a tough season so far, with the club’s off-field issues meaning they are now in a relegation battle.

Those problems could prevent Veljko Paunovic from doing the business he wants in the transfer market next month, with the squad clearly short in certain areas.

However, how much do you know about previous deals the Royals have done? Check out our quiz and state which club these players were brought from!

Make sure to share your scores on social media…

Quiz: What club did Reading FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Jimmy Kebe Lens Auxerre Nantes Nancy