Quiz: What club did Reading FC sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Reading have had a number of loan players join the club throughout their recent years, and some of them have turned out better than others.

One who was a great spark for the Royals was Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper joined on loan at the Madejski Stadium in the 2018-19 campaign and he was brilliant in keeping Reading in the Championship.

If you think you know your stuff about Reading’s past and present loanees, then have a go at this quiz below…

1 of 14 What club was Billy Sharp loaned from? Portsmouth Brighton Southampton Bournemouth