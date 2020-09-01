Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: What club did Reading FC sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Reading have had a number of loan players join the club throughout their recent years, and some of them have turned out better than others.

One who was a great spark for the Royals was Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper joined on loan at the Madejski Stadium in the 2018-19 campaign and he was brilliant in keeping Reading in the Championship.

If you think you know your stuff about Reading’s past and present loanees, then have a go at this quiz below…

1 of 14

What club was Billy Sharp loaned from?


