Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Queens Park Rangers aren’t about to spend big in the transfer window despite the big-money sale of Ebere Eze to Crystal Palace, Mark Warburton has admitted.

The R’s have recently bid farewell to the midfielder, who has joined Crystal Palace for a deal worth around £19.5million, with fans undoubtedly hoping that the club can replace him.

Warburton, though, has admitted that the club will continue to scour the market for loan players and for free-agents, with the funds set to be used to ease their financial burden.

