Quiz: What club did Plymouth Argyle sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Plymouth Argyle will be hoping for another positive season under Ryan Lowe, as the Pilgrims prepare to embark on life back in League One.

Lowe’s side won automatic promotion from League Two last season after the season was curtailed, and will be looking to carry that momentum into next season.

Six new signings have arrived at Home Park this summer, including the loan signings of Ryan Hardie and Kelland Watts from Blackpool and Newcastle United respectively.

On the topic of loans, which club did Argyle sign each of these 14 players on loan from? Have a go at our quiz!

1 of 15 Hiram Boateng joined on loan from which club? Tottenham Fulham Crystal Palace Chelsea