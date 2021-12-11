Quiz: What club did Peterborough United sign each of these 29 players from?

Peterborough United are in a perilous position in the Championship at the moment and they need to have a strong run of form through the festive period to help them close the gap on the teams above them.

Darren Ferguson’s side have found it difficult to pick up consistent enough wins in the Championship to help them stay clear of the relegation zone.

However, they have been able to pick up one or two decent results at times to suggest that they do have the potential to improve their form and get back in touch with the teams above them in the table.

It will be vital that Peterborough do not lose any more ground than they have already on the teams around them over the coming games. If they do then that would make it very difficult for them to attract players in January and to go again in the second half of the season and try and survive.

