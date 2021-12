Oxford United will be seeking to push on towards attaining a spot in the Sky Bet League One play-offs in the new year as 2021 draws to a close for the Kassam Stadium club.

Here, we have devised a 29 question quiz all about some of the players that have signed for the U’s over the years.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you have scored overall!

Quiz: What club did Oxford United sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Which club was Ryan Williams signed from? Lincoln City Shrewsbury Town Burton Albion Portsmouth