Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Nottingham Forest are set to complete another summer signing, with Luke Freeman undergoing a medical ahead of a move from Sheffield United.

Freeman is set to put pen to paper on a season-long loan move to the City Ground, and will be hoping to make more of an impact than the likes of Adama Diakhaby and Alfa Semedo had whilst on loan last term.

On the topic of loan players, can you remember which club Nottingham Forest signed each of these 14 players on loan from?

Have a go and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 14 Kris Boyd signed on loan from which club? Kilmarnock Rangers Middlesbrough Sunderland