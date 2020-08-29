Quiz: What club did Newport County sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Newport County have already completed three summer signings as the new season edges closer with the likes of Ryan Taylor, David Longe-King and Saikou Janneh all coming in to the club.

21-year-old forward Janneh arrived on loan from Bristol City to strengthen the attack, but can you remember who previous loan player’s have joined the club from.

We have put together a short quiz for you to test your knowledge on Newport’s loan history. See if you can score 100%!

1 of 14 Saikou Janneh? Bristol City Brentford Bristol Rovers Blackburn