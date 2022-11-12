Millwall
Quiz: What club did Millwall sign these 23 foreign players from?
Millwall are going strong under Gary Rowett in the Championship and conducted some exciting summer transfer recruitment by their usual standards.
The Lions have bounced back impressively from losing a talismanic figure like Jed Wallace in the summer and will be aiming to push for a top six finish once again.
Here, we have put together a 23 question quiz to see if you know what club Millwall signed these 23 foreign players from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?