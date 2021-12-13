Mansfield Town will be needing a strong period over the festive schedule if they are to get into the play-off places in League Two this season.

Nigel Clough’s side have managed to secure some good results in their last three league matches against Crawley Town, Carlisle United and Salford City and that has put them closer to the sides above them in the table.

If Mansfield can continue their upturn in form over the next few weeks then there is a chance that they can enter the January window in a strong position. A couple of good signings in the winter window could make the difference between getting into the play-offs or not.

While we wait to see what happens with Mansfield’s form over the next few weeks, we have put together a quiz on 29 players signed by the club. Can you name where they were signed from.

Quiz: What club did Mansfield Town sign each of these 29 players from? 1 of 29 What club did Mansfield Town sign Lee Bell from? Cambridge United Burton Albion Charlton Athletic Crewe Alexandra