QUIZ: What club did Mansfield Town sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Mansfield Town will look to improve this coming season in League Two having struggled to find consistency last term.

The summer transfer window could be used as a tool to improve John Dempster’s squad options and some of those potential deals could turn out to be loan deals.

Looking back over the last few seasons, we have put together a short quiz for you to test your knowledge on the club’s loan history.

See if you can score 14/14….

1 of 14 Kane Hemmings? Burton Albion Oxford United Sheffield United Southampton