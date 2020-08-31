Quiz: What club did Lincoln City sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

Lincoln City are gearing up for the start of what will be the first full season under Michael Appleton and they will be hoping to build on last term’s mid-table finish.

Considering Lincoln lost Danny Cowley during the opening months of last season they managed to do well to stabilise themselves in League One, and it will be interesting to see how much progress they can now make this season and whether they could challenge towards the top end of the table.

If Lincoln are able to improve on last season’s finish they will need to ensure that they invest in the transfer market and add to the squad in key areas, so there will still need to be a lot of things to sort out between now and when the window closes.

While we wait to see what Lincoln do in the market before the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s loan signings from previous seasons to see if you can remember where these 14 players arrived from. Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

1 of 14 Who did Lincoln sign Trevor Carson on loan from in 2011? Newcastle United Reading Middlesbrough Sunderland