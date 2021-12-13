Over the years, there have been plenty of players signed by Ipswich Town.

Some of those players will of course, have gone on to make a bigger impact for the Tractor Boys than others.

But do you know which club some of those individuals were playing for immediately before making the move to Portman Road?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 29 past and present Ipswich Town players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club the Tractor Boys signed them from.

Quiz: What club did Ipswich Town sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Wes Burns? Gillingham Doncaster Crewe Fleetwood