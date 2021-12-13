After securing a 10th place finish in League One last season, Gillingham would have been hoping to push on during the current campaign.

However, despite bolstering their squad in the summer window by drafting in some fresh faces, the Gills have been unable to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at this level.

Considering that his side are currently 22nd in the League One standings, manager Steve Evans may need to engage in some transfer business next month in order to avoid the risk of the club being dragged into a relegation battle.

Here, in our latest Gillingham quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you who the club signed these 29 players from.

Quiz: What club did Gillingham FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Who did Gillingham sign Carl Asaba from in 1998? Reading Tottenham Hotspur Millwall Cheltenham Town