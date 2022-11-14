Derby County
Quiz: What club did Derby County sign these 23 foreign players from?
With the January transfer window fast approaching, clubs across the country, including Derby County, will be planning ahead for what is always a hectic window.
Nevertheless, with clubs looking to strengthen their squads ahead of the second half of the season, it is always a month that sees plenty of business happen.
Having said that, here at FLW, we’ve came up with a quiz based around Derby County transfers.
See if you can name which club the Rams signed these foreign players below from.
See if you can score at least 90% – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!