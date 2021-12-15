Coventry have come back into the Championship with a bang, having pushed their way towards the top six spots in the second tier despite being relative newcomers to the league.

The Sky Blues have only just sealed a promotion back into the division from League One but having secured a solid midtable spot in the league upon their first season back in the Championship, they have gone on to kick on even more this campaign.

Part of the reason for their success has been down to the work and goalscoring of Viktor Gyokeres, who they bagged on a deal from Brighton over the summer. The attacker has been in fine form and helped his team climb their way up the table.

If you think you know Coventry then and the players they have in the team – as well as where they signed them from – then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Sky Blues.

Quiz: What club did Coventry City sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 1) Simon Moore Sheffield United QPR Plymouth Hartlepool