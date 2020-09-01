Quiz: What club did Charlton Athletic sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

It has been a very turbulent summer for Charlton on and off the field with the club now having to prepare for their first season back in League One following their relegation from the Championship.

There are still a lot of uncertainties around the off the field running of the club and that will not be helping the club’s preparations for the start of the season, and having lost some key players there will be a lot of unknowns about how well they are going to perform next term.

If Charlton are going to be able to mount a promotion push next season they will need to sort out the off the field problems and then see if there is enough time to maybe add to the squad, and it is uncertain whether they will be able to achieve that.

While we wait to see what Charlton do in the market before the start of the season, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the club’s loan signings from previous seasons to see if you can remember where these 14 players arrived from. Have a go and see if you can get 14/14!

1 of 14 Who did Charlton sign Marvin Sordell on loan from in 2013? Watford Crystal Palace Bolton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers