Quiz: What club did Cardiff City sign each of these 29 players from?

Steve Morison will likely be hoping that the Cardiff City hierarchy give him some money to spend in the January window.

The former Millwall forward was installed as Bluebirds boss last month after impressing in an interim role and will be looking to move the side forward in the second half of the season.

We’ve looked back at previous windows and want to know: What club did Cardiff City sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 1. Fraizer Campbell Portsmouth Sunderland Blackpool Huddersfield