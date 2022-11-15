Bristol Rovers returned to League One this season after a dramatic final day in League Two that saw the Gas overturn a big swing in goal difference.

Now in England’s third division, Joey Barton’s men have made a steady start to life back in League One, with the Gas currently above the relegation places. However, Barton will be looking for his side to aim much higher than just above the relegation zone.

Here, we have put together a 23-question quiz to see if you know which club Bristol Rovers signed these 23 foreign players from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: What club did Bristol Rovers sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Bristol Rovers signed Ian MacLean from which club? Aston Villa Rotherham United Ipswich Town Norwich City