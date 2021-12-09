It has been a difficult season for Bristol City so far with the Robins not producing consistently strong enough form to move up higher than lower mid-table in the Championship.

Nigel Pearson’s side were always likely to endure a season of transition this term and the Robins have been struggling to get into a rhythm week in week out that secures them regular wins. They have at least managed to end their winless home run and started to build some momentum at Ashton Gate.

The January window will be another chance for Pearson to invest in his squad and bring in some players that are more suited to the way he wants his side to operate. However, it is unlikely that there will be major changes and a host of incomings.

While we wait to see what Bristol City do in the January transfer window, we have created a quiz on 29 players that have played for the Robins and see if you can remember where they were signed from. Can you get 100%!

Quiz: What club did Bristol City sign each of these 29 players from? 1 of 29 What club did Bristol City sign Bradley Orr from? QPR Stoke City Newcastle United Sunderland