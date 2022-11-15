Bradford City will be desperate to get themselves back to League One under the stewardship of the experienced Mark Hughes.

Considering some of the players they have at their disposal including Richie Smallwood and talisman Andy Cook, it’s no real surprise they are at the top end of the table but consistency will be key to their success between now and the end of the season.

Looking back rather than to the future though, we’re asking you whether you know which club the Bantams signed the following 23 non-UK players from, with some of these signings joining on free transfers.

This quiz includes those that were either born outside the UK, represented a non-UK nation or both! That means there are players that were born here but still feature.

Quiz: What club did Bradford City sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Emmanuel Osadebe? Cambridge United Gillingham Macclesfield Town Walsall