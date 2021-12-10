Blackpool are back firing in the Championship and Neil Critchley has managed to build a squad that is already dreaming of a potential tilt for promotion this campaign.

The Seasiders have had a chaotic couple of years due to issues both on and off the field but with those problems cleared up now, it has allowed the club to kick on. They recruited smartly – in terms of both players and staff – and have now got a fresh start.

They sealed a promotion from League One last year and have already taken to the second tier like a duck to water. Shayne Lavery has been firing in the goals for Blackpool so far this year, as has Jerry Yates and the two of them have proven to so far be a fearsome attacking duo.

If you think you know the Seasiders then and where each of these players have come from, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the side.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: What club did Blackpool FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 1) Chris Maxwell Preston Hibernian Fleetwood QPR