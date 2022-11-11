Quiz: What club did Birmingham City sign these 23 foreign players from?

Birmingham City have had a high turnover of players across the last decade as they bid to compete at the right end of the Championship table.

We’ve looked back over the years quite recently, looking at a number of current and former players, piecing together another 23-question quiz for you to get your teeth stuck into.

What we are tasking you with doing is identifying where the following 23 foreign players arrived from.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 23 Przemyslaw Placheta Blackburn Rovers Norwich City