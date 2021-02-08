Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Wycombe Wanderers players left or right footed?

Despite sitting bottom of the Championship, it’s been a historic campaign for the Gareth Ainsworth’s team.

It looks for all the world that the Chairboys will suffer an immediate relegation back to League One, but the Adams Park outfit are continuing to punch well above their weight and will no doubt keep fighting until the very last.

But what we want to know here is which of the following former Wycombe players are right footed and which are left…

Can you get full marks?

1 of 20 Paris Cowan-Hall Right Left