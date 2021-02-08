Exclude from MSN
Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Wigan Athletic players left or right footed?
Wigan Athletic have endured a turbulent few years.
Matters off the field have had a huge impact on results on it as the Latics find themselves battling to avoid a second successive relegation.
But let’s focus on the positive.
Wigan have had some incredibly talented players in recent years, but how much can you remember about these players?
Have a go of our quiz to see if you know who was left-footed and who was right-footed!