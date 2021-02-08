Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Swansea City players left or right footed?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have pulled on a Swansea City shirt.

As would be the case with any club, some of those players will have made a bigger impact, and be better remembered by the club’s fanbase than others.

But how well do you remember what foot some of those players used to do their jobs during their time at The Liberty Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 former Swansea City players, and all you have to do is correctly say whether those individuals are left or right footed.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Is Joe Rodon left or right footed? Left Right