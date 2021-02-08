Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Sunderland players left or right footed?

While Sunderland are currently battling to secure promotion from League One there’s no doubt that the Black Cats have had some proper players over the years.

Whether it’s rampant goal-machines or no-nonsense central defenders, the Wearsiders have had their fair share up memorable players.

But how much do you remember about these ex-Sunderland men?

Have a go of our quiz and see if you can remember which of these stars were left-footed and which were right-footed!

1 of 20 Morgan Feeney Right Left