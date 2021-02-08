Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Rotherham United players left or right footed?

Rotherham United will be keen to build on some impressive recent showings in the Championship, as they look to survive in the second-tier.

The Millers have won three of their last four league matches, which has seen them move up to 20th in the table after 26 matches in this year’s campaign.

But were each of these 20 former Rotherham United players left or right footed? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20 Was Will Vaulks left or right footed? Left Right