Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Reading players left or right footed?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Reading FC will be keen to build on an impressive unbeaten run, which has recently stretched to seven league matches after a goalless draw with Stoke City. 

The Royals are now sat fourth in the Championship table, and will fancy their chances of winning promotion back into the Premier League under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

But do you know which of these former Reading players are left footed, and which ones are right footed? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media!

1 of 20

Was Adrian Popa left or right footed?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Reading players left or right footed?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: