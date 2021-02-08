Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Norwich City players left or right footed?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have pulled on the famous yellow shirts of Norwich City.

Some, inevitably, will have made more of an impression, and be better remembered by the Canaries’ fanbase than others for their contributions to the club.

But just how much do you remember about which foot those players would use to do their job for Norwich during their time at Carrow Road?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 former Norwich players, and all you have to do is correctly say whether those individuals are left or right footed.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Was Ben Godfrey left or right footed? Left Right