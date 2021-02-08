Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Norwich City players left or right footed?

Published

9 mins ago

on

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have pulled on the famous yellow shirts of Norwich City.

Some, inevitably, will have made more of an impression, and be better remembered by the Canaries’ fanbase than others for their contributions to the club.

But just how much do you remember about which foot those players would use to do their job for Norwich during their time at Carrow Road?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 former Norwich players, and all you have to do is correctly say whether those individuals are left or right footed.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20

Was Ben Godfrey left or right footed?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Norwich City players left or right footed?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: