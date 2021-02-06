Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Blackburn Rovers players left or right footed?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players who have pulled on the famous blue and white halves of Blackburn Rovers.

Some of those players will of course, have made a bigger impression on the club’s fanbase than others during their time at Ewood Park.

But from that, how well do you remember which foot some of those players would use while doing their work for Rovers?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 20 former Blackburn players, and all you have to do is say whether they were left or right footed.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Is Morten Gamst Pedersen left or right footed? Left Right