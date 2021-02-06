Barnsley have made a habit of buying young gems in recent years and making huge profits on them, and they may have just unearthed another talent in Daryl Dike.

He may end up being the latest in a long line of talents to pass through Oakwell for a decent fee, as the likes of Ethan Pinnock and Alfie Mawson have done so recently.

Do you know which foot was their strongest though amongst other ex-Tykes players? Take our quiz and test your Barnsley knowledge!

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Barnsley players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Alfie Mawson Left Right