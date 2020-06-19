Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Portsmouth trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

Published

24 mins ago

on

Portsmouth’s hopes of promotion are still very much alive as they face Oxford United in the play-off semi-finals at the start of next month. 

Kenny Jackett’s side will likely feel that if they can get past Oxford, they will have a fantastic chance of returning to the Championship.

Pompey fans have 15 days to wait until they get the chance to see their side back in action, so we’ve created a tricky 8-question quiz to help keep you entertained…

1 of 8

Who scored Pompey's last goal in League Two?


